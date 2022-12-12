High level Kazakh Parliamentary delegation arrives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A high-level Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Koshanov Zhanovich reached Islamabad on a three-day first-ever official visit on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani warmly welcomed the delegation along with members of the National Assembly.

The historical visit is being undertaken on the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The visit of the Chairman of the Lower House of Kazakhstan is the first ever in the 30 years history of bilateral relations between both countries.

It was a great pleasure to welcome the parliamentarian of the brother country Kazakhstan in Islamabad. The visit will help to strengthen bilateral ties, Durrani said.

Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov thanked the parliament and the people of Pakistan for such a warm welcome.

He said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its long-standing brotherly relations with Pakistan. He stressed promoting parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The Year 2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both the countries