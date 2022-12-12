UrduPoint.com

High Level Kazakh Parliamentary Delegation Arrives

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

High level Kazakh Parliamentary delegation arrives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A high-level Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Koshanov Zhanovich reached Islamabad on a three-day first-ever official visit on Sunday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani warmly welcomed the delegation along with members of the National Assembly.

The historical visit is being undertaken on the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The visit of the Chairman of the Lower House of Kazakhstan is the first ever in the 30 years history of bilateral relations between both countries.

It was a great pleasure to welcome the parliamentarian of the brother country Kazakhstan in Islamabad. The visit will help to strengthen bilateral ties, Durrani said.

Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov thanked the parliament and the people of Pakistan for such a warm welcome.

He said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its long-standing brotherly relations with Pakistan. He stressed promoting parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The Year 2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both the countries

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Parliament Visit Kazakhstan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

16 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

1 day ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

1 day ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

1 day ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.