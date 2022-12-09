UrduPoint.com

High Level Kazakh Parliamentary Delegation To Arrive Pakistan On Sunday

December 09, 2022

High level Kazakh Parliamentary delegation to arrive Pakistan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :A high-level Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov will arrive Islamabad on a three-day first ever official visit on Sunday.

The historical visit is being undertaken on the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. The Year 2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both brotherly and the visit of Chairman of the Lower House of Kazakhstan is the first-ever in the 30 years history of bilateral relations between both countries.

It is pertinent to mention that both Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy cordial relations based on mutual values and shared economic interests. Kazakhstan, being an important country among the Central Asian Republics, exercises sizeable influence within the CARs. The Parliament of Kazakhstan is also a Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO). This visit would not only serve as a tool in promoting the scope of cooperation between the two sides but also supplement the endeavors of the governments in broadening and deepening the bilateral ties in order to transform them; into necessary people-to-people contacts.

During its stay in Islamabad, besides meeting with the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Kazakhstan Delegation would also call on the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chairman Senate and Members of Pak-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Parliament House. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural places in Islamabad.

The Parliamentary delegation of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan comprises of Yerlan Koshanov Chairman of Parliament of Kazakhstan, Aigul Kuspan Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security, Darkhan Mynbay Head of Kazakhstan-Pak PFG, Amanzhol Altai Member of Committee for Social and Cultural Development, Serik Yerunayev and Yedil Zhanbyrshin Members of Committee for Environmental and Natural Resouces, Gaziz Kulakhmetov Member of Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development, Renat Aitayev Head of Staff of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

