High-level Kuwaiti Delegation Visits ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A three-member high-level delegation led by Assistant Undersecretary of Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior for Criminal Security Affairs, Major General Hamed Manahi here on Wednesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters.

Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Aniq ur Rehman Malik, HI (M) welcomed the delegation.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on ANF's achievements against drug trafficking.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on the need to increase intelligence sharing against drug trafficking.

ANF and the delegation also discussed steps to remove barriers in international controlled delivery operations.

According to spokesman, ANF Pakistan and Kuwait’s Anti-Narcotics Department reiterated to increase cooperation.

