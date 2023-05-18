High-level meeting agrees removal of local, domicile difference in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting on Thursday agreed to grant all families living in Balochistan for generations an equal status by removing the difference of local and domicile certificates.

The consensus was developed during a joint consultative meeting of the representatives of parliamentary political parties regarding the formation, procedure, and legislation of local, domicile and PRC laws in Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary Law and parliamentary affairs, science and information technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi chaired the meeting while members of the provincial legislative assembly, officers of law, local government, S&GAD and Advocate General office were also present.

The meeting discussed at length PRC issues in the context of the instructions of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Balochistan's directives and the resolution of the Balochistan Assembly.

Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Saboor Kakar briefed the participants on the current laws, procedures and regulations of local certificate, domicile and PRC and presented a comparative comparison of the laws of other provinces in this regard.

The representatives of the political parties, on the occasion, called for the restoration of the 1974 notification that does not make a difference in the permanence residence certificate.

Addressing the meeting, Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi deplored that it is an unfair practice to discriminate against families living for generations in Balochistan by calling them settlers.

"There is a need for such legislation with mutual consultation to provide equal status to the families who have been settled for more than four decades.

In the light of suggestions of all the stakeholders, the law department will prepare comprehensive recommendations and submit them to the relevant forum and make the necessary legislation.