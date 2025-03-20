High level meeting decides to ensure NAP implementation in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A high level meeting of Rawalpindi Police and district administration on Thursday decided to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in line with the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting, jointly chaired by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and other senior police officers.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, action against illegal foreigners and tenancy registration would be ensured. Similarly, shops would be sealed along with legal action against illegal gas and petrol agencies.

Joint operations would be launched to remove encroachments on the entrance routes of the city.

Similarly, encroachments on the roads in Taxila, Mehrabad, Faizabad and Gujar Khan would also be eliminated. Likewise, it was decided to conduct crackdown against beggars across the city.

The police, district administration and other institutions concerned would join the grand operation against sellers and buyers of fireworks. It was further decided that an effective operations against kite flying and aerial firing would continue. Moreover, the crackdown against drug suppliers would be further intensified, besides steps to be taken to treat drug addicts.

It was also decided to take measure for further improving the peace committee to solve social problems. It was committed that as per the orders of the Punjab government, the city would be cleared of encroachments and the highways would be made more safe.