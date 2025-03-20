Open Menu

High Level Meeting Decides To Ensure NAP Implementation In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

High level meeting decides to ensure NAP implementation in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A high level meeting of Rawalpindi Police and district administration on Thursday decided to ensure implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in line with the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting, jointly chaired by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani and Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, was attended by SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and other senior police officers.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, action against illegal foreigners and tenancy registration would be ensured. Similarly, shops would be sealed along with legal action against illegal gas and petrol agencies.

Joint operations would be launched to remove encroachments on the entrance routes of the city.

Similarly, encroachments on the roads in Taxila, Mehrabad, Faizabad and Gujar Khan would also be eliminated. Likewise, it was decided to conduct crackdown against beggars across the city.

The police, district administration and other institutions concerned would join the grand operation against sellers and buyers of fireworks. It was further decided that an effective operations against kite flying and aerial firing would continue. Moreover, the crackdown against drug suppliers would be further intensified, besides steps to be taken to treat drug addicts.

It was also decided to take measure for further improving the peace committee to solve social problems. It was committed that as per the orders of the Punjab government, the city would be cleared of encroachments and the highways would be made more safe.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

25 minutes ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

40 minutes ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

1 hour ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

1 hour ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

1 hour ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

1 hour ago
 UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

1 hour ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan