Open Menu

High Level Meeting Discuss Matters Relating To Smooth Conduct Of General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

High level meeting discuss matters relating to smooth conduct of general elections

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Friday chaired a meeting relating to the smooth conduct of upcoming general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Friday chaired a meeting relating to the smooth conduct of upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs, Provincial Election Commissioner, Local Government Secretary and concerned officials. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed gave a detailed briefing on election preparations.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to work closely with district election commissioners in their respective districts and said that the provincial government would extend needed support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

He urged concerned authorities to expedite preparations per the ECP's guidelines, emphasizing that the caretaker government's Primary objective was to facilitate the transparent electoral process in collaboration with the ECP.

Chief Secretary also ordered the provision of facilities at polling stations, especially those located within educational institutions ensuring a conducive environment for voters.

The meeting decided that political parties would be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from deputy commissioners for their public meetings.

The meeting was informed that the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would cover 55 National Assembly and 145 Provincial Assembly seats with a total of 21,621,211 registered voters in the province.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Noc From Government

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

14 minutes ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

5 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

2 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to e ..

CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to evacuation of illegal foreigner ..

2 minutes ago
Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to re ..

Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-f ..

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid

2 minutes ago
 Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular D ..

Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

2 minutes ago
 Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour ..

Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour young Pakistani innovators

2 minutes ago
 FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

2 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu Univer ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan