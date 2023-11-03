High level meeting discuss matters relating to smooth conduct of general elections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Friday chaired a meeting relating to the smooth conduct of upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Tribal Affairs, Provincial Election Commissioner, Local Government Secretary and concerned officials. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed gave a detailed briefing on election preparations.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to work closely with district election commissioners in their respective districts and said that the provincial government would extend needed support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

He urged concerned authorities to expedite preparations per the ECP's guidelines, emphasizing that the caretaker government's Primary objective was to facilitate the transparent electoral process in collaboration with the ECP.

Chief Secretary also ordered the provision of facilities at polling stations, especially those located within educational institutions ensuring a conducive environment for voters.

The meeting decided that political parties would be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from deputy commissioners for their public meetings.

The meeting was informed that the upcoming general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would cover 55 National Assembly and 145 Provincial Assembly seats with a total of 21,621,211 registered voters in the province.