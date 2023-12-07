High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP mission

Advisor Planning and Development to caretaker Chief Minister, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah here on Thursday held a high-level meeting on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project with the Asian Development Bank Mission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Advisor Planning and Development to caretaker Chief Minister, Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah here on Thursday held a high-level meeting on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project with the Asian Development Bank Mission.

The meeting, attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and representatives from the BRT project, focused on enhancing and finalizing the ongoing initiatives related to the Bus Rapid Transit system. The Asian Development Bank mission played a crucial role in the discussions, providing insights and collaboration opportunities.

The meeting discussed strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BRT system, ensuring a top-quality service for all commuters.

The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration between stakeholders to address the challenges and expedite the progress of the BRT project.

Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah expressed the government's commitment to providing modern and efficient public transportation infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of aligning the project with international standards to ensure its success and positive impact on the community.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah underscored the significance of effective coordination among all involved parties to streamline the BRT initiatives .

The Caretaker Advisor and the Additional Chief Secretary appreciated the collaborative efforts and support from the Asian Development Bank, recognizing the pivotal role it plays in sustainable urban development.