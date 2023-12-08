High-level meeting discusses strategies for ensuring food security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah on Friday held a meeting with the Asian Development Bank mission to strategize food security initiatives.

Discussions focused on the proposed project, emphasizing the adoption of modern techniques, climate change's impact on cropping patterns, and empowering farmers at the grassroots level.

The Additional Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of integrating technology to enhance productivity and ensure sustainable farming practices.

The participants of the meeting stressed the need for resilient agricultural strategies in the face of changing climate conditions and emerged as a key focal point.