High level meeting discusses ways to deal encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has chaired a high-level meeting to discuss means and ways to deal with the encroachments in the city.

IG Islamabad, DIG, Deputy Commissioner, SSP, and CDA officials attended the meeting. The officials of the Revenue Department were also present at the occasion.

Important decisions were made during the high-level session, according to the officials.

The forum decided to remove encroachments from along Islamabad Highway, Margala Hills, and green areas. Besides this, a high-level committee was also formed to resolve the pending cases regarding revenue. The committee will comprise of officers of police and Revenue department.

It was also decided during the session that strict action would be taken against the government officials who would be found involved in encouraging the encroachers and illegal occupation.

Special checkpoints of police and CDA will be setup to protect the areas allocated for forests from encroachments.

Upon the special directions of Chairman CDA, the administration of the Authority took action against encroachments in zone three on Saturday CDA retrieved its land. Forest area on government's land in Malpur was also retrieved.

Three different illegal constructions at grabbed land were demolished. CDA and police took part in the action against encroachments, according to the CDA officials.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman CDA said that action against the encroachments will continue without any break. "Strict action should be taken against those who have grabbed the government's land," he added. Prior to this, CDA removed dozens of encroachments at the Park Road.