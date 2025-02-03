High level meeting finalises arrangements for Solidarity day events

A high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Chief Secretary's Office under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Khushhal Khan, to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Chief Secretary's Office under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Khushhal Khan, to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary General Ms. Medhat Shehzad, Additional Chief Secretary Development Atif Rahman, Inspector General of Police Rana Abdul Jabbar, Senior Member board of Revenue Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Secretary Services & General Administration Zafar Mehmood Khan, Secretary Assembly Chaudhry Basharat, as well as representatives from the administration, police, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a detailed briefing on the events and security arrangements for February 5.

Speaking on the occasion, CS Khushhal Khan emphasized that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day. He directed that all arrangements be finalized and that the respective secretaries personally review their department's responsibilities.

He instructed that arrangements for events, including the session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and ceremonies at all entry points, be completed. He also stressed ensuring extensive media coverage of all Kashmir Solidarity Day events.

Furthermore, he directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured for all events held on Kashmir Solidarity Day, with the police and administration taking timely measures in this regard.