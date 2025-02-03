High Level Meeting Finalises Arrangements For Solidarity Day Events
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
A high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Chief Secretary's Office under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Khushhal Khan, to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Chief Secretary's Office under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Khushhal Khan, to finalize the arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary General Ms. Medhat Shehzad, Additional Chief Secretary Development Atif Rahman, Inspector General of Police Rana Abdul Jabbar, Senior Member board of Revenue Zaheeruddin Qureshi, Secretary Services & General Administration Zafar Mehmood Khan, Secretary Assembly Chaudhry Basharat, as well as representatives from the administration, police, and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a detailed briefing on the events and security arrangements for February 5.
Speaking on the occasion, CS Khushhal Khan emphasized that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day. He directed that all arrangements be finalized and that the respective secretaries personally review their department's responsibilities.
He instructed that arrangements for events, including the session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and ceremonies at all entry points, be completed. He also stressed ensuring extensive media coverage of all Kashmir Solidarity Day events.
Furthermore, he directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured for all events held on Kashmir Solidarity Day, with the police and administration taking timely measures in this regard.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance
Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack2 minutes ago
-
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling2 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib leads crackdown on kite selling, nabs five, seizes 50,000 kites2 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani chairs meeting to review Rawalpindi Police performance2 minutes ago
-
RUDA holds ballot for first school in Chahar Bagh1 minute ago
-
Registration opens for attractive vehicle number plates via e-auction app & web portal1 minute ago
-
CS GB visits Shahi Polo Ground, orders Improvement of cleanliness and facilities1 minute ago
-
DPO Dera conducts surprise visit to Police Station1 minute ago
-
New IGP KP calls on Provincial Assembly’s Speaker2 minutes ago
-
BITT's Award distribution ceremony to be held on February 21, in Islamabad1 minute ago