High-level meeting finalizes VCs' appointments in KP varsities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting held here on Friday finalized the appointment process of vice chancellors for 19 universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, and attended by Advocate General KP Shah Faisal, Secretary of Law, Secretary of Higher Education, and other senior officials.

During the session, discussions also took place regarding the completion of pending affairs at the Swat University of Engineering, as well as the rationalization of colleges across the province.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Afridi emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening universities and ensuring they remain on the right track.

“We are implementing policies to further stabilize higher education institutions and eliminate corruption, favoritism, and nepotism,” said Afridi. “Our focus is on merit-based appointments and improving the overall quality of education in the province.

”

The participants agreed on swift action to resolve administrative and academic challenges, ensuring that universities operate efficiently and in line with international standards.

The meeting reaffirmed its dedication to fostering transparency and excellence in the higher education sector, promising to expedite the appointment process in the coming weeks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of VCs in KP universities had faced significant delays due to legal challenges, bureaucratic hurdles, and policy revisions.

Several universities had been operating under acting vice chancellors, affecting administrative efficiency and academic progress.

The delay had also sparked concerns among academic circles, as prolonged uncertainty in leadership can impact decision-making and institutional development.