High-level Meeting Finalizes VCs' Appointments In KP Varsities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting held here on Friday finalized the appointment process of vice chancellors for 19 universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting was chaired by Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, and attended by Advocate General KP Shah Faisal, Secretary of Law, Secretary of Higher Education, and other senior officials.
During the session, discussions also took place regarding the completion of pending affairs at the Swat University of Engineering, as well as the rationalization of colleges across the province.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Afridi emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening universities and ensuring they remain on the right track.
“We are implementing policies to further stabilize higher education institutions and eliminate corruption, favoritism, and nepotism,” said Afridi. “Our focus is on merit-based appointments and improving the overall quality of education in the province.
”
The participants agreed on swift action to resolve administrative and academic challenges, ensuring that universities operate efficiently and in line with international standards.
The meeting reaffirmed its dedication to fostering transparency and excellence in the higher education sector, promising to expedite the appointment process in the coming weeks.
It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of VCs in KP universities had faced significant delays due to legal challenges, bureaucratic hurdles, and policy revisions.
Several universities had been operating under acting vice chancellors, affecting administrative efficiency and academic progress.
The delay had also sparked concerns among academic circles, as prolonged uncertainty in leadership can impact decision-making and institutional development.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 minute ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 minute ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik11 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP11 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured11 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan11 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners11 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide21 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday21 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics22 minutes ago