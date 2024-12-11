High Level Meeting Held To Address Healthcare Issues Mansehra District
Published December 11, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting co-chaired by Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati and Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali was held in KP Assembly to address healthcare issues and improve health facilities in district Mansehra.
The meeting was attended by Tourism Advisor Zahid Chan Zaib, MPA Ikramullah, Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Director General Health Dr Muhammad Saleem and other relevant officials.
Discussions revolved around upgrading the historic Government Mental Hospital Dadar, relocating the TB Center to a suitable location, restoring damaged health centers in Mansehra, addressing staff shortages, and resolving other administrative issues.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati directed health officials to resolve issues related to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Government Mental Hospital Dadar, and the DHO office to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the people of Mansehra.
He also instructed immediate resolution of issues concerning medicine supplies, activation of medical equipment, and staff shortages in health facilities.
Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali assured the forum of prompt action to address health-related challenges in Mansehra and instructed relevant authorities to expedite the necessary measures.
During the meeting, DHO Mansehra briefed the forum on the available facilities, staffing and requirements of health centers across the district. Medical Superintendents of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Government Mental Hospital Dadar provided updates on the services being offered, staff shortages, funding needs, and other issues.
Managing Director of Health Foundation Dr Adnan Taj highlighted concerns regarding King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and Frontier Medical College, while Chief Executive of Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli briefed the forum on uninterrupted health card services, hospital funding, and related matters.
The forum directed relevant authorities to take immediate steps to address the issues and ensure the provision of improved healthcare facilities to the residents of Mansehra.
