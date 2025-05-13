High-level meeting held to address issue of damaged fencing on Motorways: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Communication Engineer Gul Asghar Khan Baghoor on Tuesday said the government had conducted a high-level meeting in February, 2025 to address the issue of damaged fencing on Motorways.

He was responding to a calling attention notice raised by the Member National Assembly Ms Asiya Naz Tanoli in the National Assembly regarding the deteriorating condition of safety fencing along the country’s motorways and national highways, warning that the poor infrastructure poses a significant risk of accidents.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications furtehr said “Previously, the condition of fencing was not satisfactory, but we have now taken concrete actions.

On the M-1 Motorway, for example, 100 percent of the fencing repair work has been completed in the targeted area,” said the Parliamentary Secretary.

In response to the question, he added that sufficient funds have been allocated for the repair and maintenance of the Lahore-Islamabad M-2 Motorway.

“We have already completed work on most sections. Now, only selected areas on the M-2 and M-9 motorways remain. Around 30 percent of the work in these remaining sections is expected to be completed within the next six months,” he added.