Open Menu

High-level Meeting Held To Discuss Security Measures For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

High-level meeting held to discuss security measures for Ramazan

A significant meeting was convened under the leadership of IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, to address security concerns for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A significant meeting was convened under the leadership of IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, to address security concerns for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting, held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, brought together key officials including Additional IGP Karachi, DIGP - Traffic, and other senior officers from various regions.

IGP Sindh emphasized the importance of enhancing police presence, particularly in all zones of Karachi, to tackle street crime effectively. Measures such as increased patrols, foot patrols, and snap checking in central areas, shopping centers, and surrounding regions were discussed.

Consultations with all stakeholders were highlighted as essential for formulating comprehensive security and traffic arrangements during the month of Ramazan. Additionally, the update and assessment of venues such as mosques, schools, and other places for prayers were emphasized, followed by the implementation of robust security plans.

Special attention was given to ensuring extraordinary traffic management alongside the protection of public safety during Ramazan. The meeting stressed the importance of crime analysis and the security situation in other provinces.

The IGP underscored the need for full-proof security measures at all levels to ensure safety during all ten days of Ramazan, including the night of Qadr. Special responsibilities for police commandos during this period were also discussed.

Particular focus was placed on ensuring full-proof security at venues hosting Taraweeh prayers for varying durations. This included thorough monitoring by relevant police personnel and organizers' cooperation.

Under the full-proof security plan, various measures such as technical sweeping, advanced intelligence collection, and visible police deployment were emphasized to prevent any untoward incidents during Ramazan.

The importance of providing security to vital government offices, sensitive installations, and public places during the holy month was also highlighted.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the importance of citizen cooperation and involvement in implementing security measures. Meetings with stakeholders and transport authorities were planned to ensure smooth traffic flow without any disruptions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

4 minutes ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

4 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

4 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

7 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

7 minutes ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

7 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

7 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

16 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

16 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan