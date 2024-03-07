High-level Meeting Held To Discuss Security Measures For Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A significant meeting was convened under the leadership of IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, to address security concerns for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.
The meeting, held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi, brought together key officials including Additional IGP Karachi, DIGP - Traffic, and other senior officers from various regions.
IGP Sindh emphasized the importance of enhancing police presence, particularly in all zones of Karachi, to tackle street crime effectively. Measures such as increased patrols, foot patrols, and snap checking in central areas, shopping centers, and surrounding regions were discussed.
Consultations with all stakeholders were highlighted as essential for formulating comprehensive security and traffic arrangements during the month of Ramazan. Additionally, the update and assessment of venues such as mosques, schools, and other places for prayers were emphasized, followed by the implementation of robust security plans.
Special attention was given to ensuring extraordinary traffic management alongside the protection of public safety during Ramazan. The meeting stressed the importance of crime analysis and the security situation in other provinces.
The IGP underscored the need for full-proof security measures at all levels to ensure safety during all ten days of Ramazan, including the night of Qadr. Special responsibilities for police commandos during this period were also discussed.
Particular focus was placed on ensuring full-proof security at venues hosting Taraweeh prayers for varying durations. This included thorough monitoring by relevant police personnel and organizers' cooperation.
Under the full-proof security plan, various measures such as technical sweeping, advanced intelligence collection, and visible police deployment were emphasized to prevent any untoward incidents during Ramazan.
The importance of providing security to vital government offices, sensitive installations, and public places during the holy month was also highlighted.
Riffat Mukhtar Raja stressed the importance of citizen cooperation and involvement in implementing security measures. Meetings with stakeholders and transport authorities were planned to ensure smooth traffic flow without any disruptions.
