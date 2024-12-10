High-Level Meeting Held To Expedite Activation Of Timergara Medical College
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, was held at the Health Department to address the challenges hindering the functions of Timergara Medical College.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Population Welfare Malik Liaqat, Minister for Prison Humayun Khan, MNA Bashir Khan, MPA Shafiullah Khan, MPA Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Special Secretary Health Sharif Hussain, Additional Secretary Health Fayaz Sherpao, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Arshad Khan, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, Principal Timergara Medical College Professor Dr Samiullah, and other relevant officials.
Principal Dr Samiullah briefed the participants on the obstacles impeding the activation of the medical college. Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali directed the Special Secretary Health to complete an inquiry into construction deficiencies, recruitment, and procurement processes within 15 days and submit a detailed report.
He also issued instructions to expedite the supply and inspection of equipment purchased for the college. It was further informed that the former Project Director, Dr Shoukat, would formally hand over the procured items to the Principal.
The Health Advisor emphasized the immediate provision of faculty to operationalize the college at the earliest. During the meeting, the Principal informed the forum that out of 436 sanctioned positions, 228 remain vacant.
Recruitment for posts in Grades 7 to 16 has been completed, but the remaining positions require urgent attention.In response, Ihtesham Ali instructed officials to fill the vacant positions through walk-in interviews to ensure the timely availability of staff and faculty.
The Health Advisor reiterated his commitment to making Timergara Medical College operational without further delay, directing all relevant authorities to complete the necessary steps promptly.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags6 minutes ago
-
MoHR, KBA organize awareness seminar on International Human Rights Day6 minutes ago
-
E&T dept. to cancel vehicle registrations for token tax defaulters from Jan 16 minutes ago
-
Christmas: Govt. to pay salaries, pension to Christian employees on 20th7 minutes ago
-
India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. launches historic initiative to empower farmers: DC Bhakkar16 minutes ago
-
NA body chairman assures addressing APDA issues16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, recover 11.5 kg Charas16 minutes ago
-
Cabinet gives nod to eight IPPs settlement agreements to bring down power tariff26 minutes ago
-
215 Rawalpindi Police personnel promoted36 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Council hosts 4th international awards show in Islamabad46 minutes ago
-
Individuals involved in cyber terrorism to face action: Tarar46 minutes ago