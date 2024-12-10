Open Menu

High-Level Meeting Held To Expedite Activation Of Timergara Medical College

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

High-Level Meeting Held to Expedite Activation of Timergara Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, was held at the Health Department to address the challenges hindering the functions of Timergara Medical College.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Population Welfare Malik Liaqat, Minister for Prison Humayun Khan, MNA Bashir Khan, MPA Shafiullah Khan, MPA Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Special Secretary Health Sharif Hussain, Additional Secretary Health Fayaz Sherpao, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Arshad Khan, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, Principal Timergara Medical College Professor Dr Samiullah, and other relevant officials.

Principal Dr Samiullah briefed the participants on the obstacles impeding the activation of the medical college. Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali directed the Special Secretary Health to complete an inquiry into construction deficiencies, recruitment, and procurement processes within 15 days and submit a detailed report.

He also issued instructions to expedite the supply and inspection of equipment purchased for the college. It was further informed that the former Project Director, Dr Shoukat, would formally hand over the procured items to the Principal.

The Health Advisor emphasized the immediate provision of faculty to operationalize the college at the earliest. During the meeting, the Principal informed the forum that out of 436 sanctioned positions, 228 remain vacant.

Recruitment for posts in Grades 7 to 16 has been completed, but the remaining positions require urgent attention.In response, Ihtesham Ali instructed officials to fill the vacant positions through walk-in interviews to ensure the timely availability of staff and faculty.

The Health Advisor reiterated his commitment to making Timergara Medical College operational without further delay, directing all relevant authorities to complete the necessary steps promptly.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Dir Timergara All

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

2 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan