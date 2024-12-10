High-Level Meeting Held to Expedite Activation of Timergara Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, was held at the Health Department to address the challenges hindering the functions of Timergara Medical College.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Population Welfare Malik Liaqat, Minister for Prison Humayun Khan, MNA Bashir Khan, MPA Shafiullah Khan, MPA Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Special Secretary Health Sharif Hussain, Additional Secretary Health Fayaz Sherpao, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Arshad Khan, Chief Planning Officer Qaiser Alam, Principal Timergara Medical College Professor Dr Samiullah, and other relevant officials.

Principal Dr Samiullah briefed the participants on the obstacles impeding the activation of the medical college. Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali directed the Special Secretary Health to complete an inquiry into construction deficiencies, recruitment, and procurement processes within 15 days and submit a detailed report.

He also issued instructions to expedite the supply and inspection of equipment purchased for the college. It was further informed that the former Project Director, Dr Shoukat, would formally hand over the procured items to the Principal.

The Health Advisor emphasized the immediate provision of faculty to operationalize the college at the earliest. During the meeting, the Principal informed the forum that out of 436 sanctioned positions, 228 remain vacant.

Recruitment for posts in Grades 7 to 16 has been completed, but the remaining positions require urgent attention.In response, Ihtesham Ali instructed officials to fill the vacant positions through walk-in interviews to ensure the timely availability of staff and faculty.

The Health Advisor reiterated his commitment to making Timergara Medical College operational without further delay, directing all relevant authorities to complete the necessary steps promptly.