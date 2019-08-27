UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Level Meeting Held To Review Security Arrangements For Moharam-ul-Haram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 08:44 PM

High level meeting held to review security arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

On instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :On instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

The Committee led by the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat reviewed security arrangements made by the district administrations in backdrop of upcoming Moharram-ul-Haram.

Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry, MNA Farooq Azam Malik, Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor and other officers were also present.

The Law Minister presided over the meeting held with the district administration as well as members of Divisional Peace Committees.

Raja Basharat urged the district administration to make fool proof security arrangements in order to safeguard human life and properties.

He directed to ensure the compliance of agreed SOPs and not deviate from the fixed roots as well places for Muharram processions and congregations.

Lauding the role of Ulema Karam, Raja Basharat urged them to spread the message of peace and brotherhood from the mosques and seminaries.

He desired for maintenance of exemplary peace across the province through interfaith harmony and anti sectarian efforts. He hoped that the days of Muharram would witness flawless peace and harmony with the cooperation of religious leaders of all sects.

He said that due to aggravating situation of Kashmir, the cunning enemy, India might attempt to disturb the peace of Pakistan through terrorist activities so the need of unity is more desired in such grave situation.

Ulema from different sects assured of their unconditional support to the government for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

They said that they love their motherland and would remain united for its solidarity and stability. Commissioner and RPO deliberated the committee about their security arrangements in detail.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Law Minister Bahawalpur Nawaz Khan All From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Love Muharram Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Dragon Spacecraft Heads to Earth After Release Fro ..

1 minute ago

Government College University Endowment Fund Trust ..

1 minute ago

Aunt, nephew killed in road accident in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Dr Yasmeen for formulating new policy to dispose o ..

1 minute ago

Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Issue of Forming ..

24 minutes ago

Steps to control dengue virus reviewed

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.