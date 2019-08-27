High level meeting held to review security arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

(@imziishan)

On instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

The Committee led by the Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat reviewed security arrangements made by the district administrations in backdrop of upcoming Moharram-ul-Haram.

Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry, MNA Farooq Azam Malik, Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor and other officers were also present.

The Law Minister presided over the meeting held with the district administration as well as members of Divisional Peace Committees.

Raja Basharat urged the district administration to make fool proof security arrangements in order to safeguard human life and properties.

He directed to ensure the compliance of agreed SOPs and not deviate from the fixed roots as well places for Muharram processions and congregations.

Lauding the role of Ulema Karam, Raja Basharat urged them to spread the message of peace and brotherhood from the mosques and seminaries.

He desired for maintenance of exemplary peace across the province through interfaith harmony and anti sectarian efforts. He hoped that the days of Muharram would witness flawless peace and harmony with the cooperation of religious leaders of all sects.

He said that due to aggravating situation of Kashmir, the cunning enemy, India might attempt to disturb the peace of Pakistan through terrorist activities so the need of unity is more desired in such grave situation.

Ulema from different sects assured of their unconditional support to the government for maintaining law and order during Muharram.

They said that they love their motherland and would remain united for its solidarity and stability. Commissioner and RPO deliberated the committee about their security arrangements in detail.