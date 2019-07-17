UrduPoint.com
High Level Meeting Held To Take Stock Of The Preparations For 24/7 Opening Of Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:56 PM

In pursuance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan directives issued earlier in January 2019 to open Pak-Afghan border crossing round the clock, a high level meeting of all the Federal and Provincial stakeholders to take stock of the preparations of 24-7 opening of the Torkham border held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra here at Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :In pursuance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan directives issued earlier in January 2019 to open Pak-Afghan border crossing round the clock, a high level meeting of all the Federal and Provincial stakeholders to take stock of the preparations of 24-7 opening of the Torkham border held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra here at Peshawar.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Khyber District Mehmood Aslam Wazir, officials of Federal board of Revenue(FBR),Federal Investigation Agency (FIA),National Logistic Cell (NLC),Frontier Core and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) also attended the Meeting.

Minister Finance was briefed that keeping in view the prime minister's earlier directions, the Khyber district administration, including other departments such as custom and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), have completed all requirements to keep this strategic border open 24/7.

Meeting was informed by the DC Khyber that local administration has finalized all arrangements to keep the border crossing open round-the-clock.

KP Minister Finance while addressing the meeting said that we are in the final stages of putting everything together, once completed, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurates the opening.

Taimur Saleem said that Torkham is Pakistan's busiest international crossing with 10 thousand people and 1000 plus trucks crosses it every day, why should it only have been open for 8-10 hours a day, opening the border round the clock will be transformational.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision who has tasked both the federal and provincial governments to make arrangements so that the Torkham border crossing to Afghanistan can remain open 24 hours a day.

In a tweet by Imran Khan he said "the functioning of the border crossing "round the clock" would be "instrumental in boosting bilateral trade and enhancing people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries". the minister maintained.

The minister issued directions to the departments concerned to expedite homework to keep Torkham border open round-the-clock as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said letting the border open for 24 hours a day would boost bilateral trade with Afghanistan. It would also facilitate passengers on the Torkham border crossing, he concluded.

