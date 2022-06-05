High level meeting of senior police officers held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has warned of strict action against concerned police officers in case of any unnecessary delay in registration of FIRs and failing in to ensure immediate response to help to the citizens in any emergency situation.

He was presiding over a high level meeting of the senior officers at Capital City Police headquarters here on Sunday.

Security of the Chinese installations and residences has been made more stringent to improve safety mechanism, the meeting was apprised.

"Data of old enmity cases must be updated so as to initiate preventive measures to avoid any further possible loss of lives by engaging the two sides in negotiations".

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed in detail, the overall law and order situation as well as performance of all the units of Lahore police.

The CCPO Lahore directed the police officers to enhance and improve mutual coordination and flow of information among different wings and units for better service delivery.

Bilal Kamyana further directed to continue strict crackdown against drug dealers, gamblers, goons, Kalashnikov culture as well as kite flying to make provincial capital peaceful and crime free.

He directed SPs and SDPOs and In charges Investigation to improve their supervisory role by enhancing challans ratio in different cases, while giving priority to cases of women and children molestation and murder cases.

The CCPO Lahore further directed police officers to revamp patrolling mechanism and focus on crime hotspots, remote village areas as well as suburbs of the city.

DIG Operations Capt (R) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Investigation/Operations Imran Kishwar and other officers attended the meeting.