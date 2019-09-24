High-level meeting on dengue tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A high-level meeting to review the progress on Anti Dengue campaign in Bahawalpur Division would be held in the Committee Room of Commissioner Bahawalpur Office tomorrow.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will chair the meeting.

All relevant Divisional Heads of different departments would attend the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of District Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar would participate through video link.