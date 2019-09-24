UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-level Meeting On Dengue Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

High-level meeting on dengue tomorrow

A high-level meeting to review the progress on Anti Dengue campaign in Bahawalpur Division would be held in the Committee Room of Commissioner Bahawalpur Office tomorrow

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :A high-level meeting to review the progress on Anti Dengue campaign in Bahawalpur Division would be held in the Committee Room of Commissioner Bahawalpur Office tomorrow.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal will chair the meeting.

All relevant Divisional Heads of different departments would attend the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of District Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar would participate through video link.

Related Topics

Dengue Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Progress Bahawalnagar All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

39 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.