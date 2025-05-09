Open Menu

High-Level Meeting On Kohistan Scandal Summons DG Audit On May 14

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:31 PM

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14.

The meeting of the committee held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The meeting was attended by the Director General Audit KP and other relevant assembly officials.

During the session, a detailed briefing was given on the audit of suspicious bank accounts linked to the Kohistan scandal, covering a period of the last ten years. The discussion also focused on access to audit accounts and the terms of reference (TORs), aiming to ensure a transparent and effective audit process.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati emphasized that the audit proceedings must be carried out with utmost integrity and transparency so that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) can take effective action and ensure the recovery of funds misappropriated from the national treasury.

The DG Audit KP elaborated on the scope of the audit and issues regarding account access. Speaker Swati reaffirmed that the Provincial Assembly is committed to fulfilling its constitutional and legal responsibilities with honesty and that the PAC is fully operational. He assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the audit findings.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati reiterated the commitment of the KP Assembly to eliminate corruption and safeguard public resources.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and transparent accountability, ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.

Recent Stories

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

5 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

8 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

8 minutes ago
 IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan ..

IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities

1 hour ago
 Religious leaders condemn India's mosque attacks, ..

Religious leaders condemn India's mosque attacks, call for strong response

8 minutes ago
 Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid P ..

Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islama ..

Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit

2 hours ago
 Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV o ..

Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18

2 hours ago
 24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakista ..

24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Apple all set to introduce a new device

Apple all set to introduce a new device

2 hours ago
 Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its ..

Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes

2 hours ago
 India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and ..

India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan