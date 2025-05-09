High-Level Meeting On Kohistan Scandal Summons DG Audit On May 14
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:31 PM
A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14.
The meeting of the committee held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.
The meeting was attended by the Director General Audit KP and other relevant assembly officials.
During the session, a detailed briefing was given on the audit of suspicious bank accounts linked to the Kohistan scandal, covering a period of the last ten years. The discussion also focused on access to audit accounts and the terms of reference (TORs), aiming to ensure a transparent and effective audit process.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati emphasized that the audit proceedings must be carried out with utmost integrity and transparency so that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) can take effective action and ensure the recovery of funds misappropriated from the national treasury.
The DG Audit KP elaborated on the scope of the audit and issues regarding account access. Speaker Swati reaffirmed that the Provincial Assembly is committed to fulfilling its constitutional and legal responsibilities with honesty and that the PAC is fully operational. He assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the audit findings.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati reiterated the commitment of the KP Assembly to eliminate corruption and safeguard public resources.
He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and transparent accountability, ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.
Recent Stories
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market
India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..
IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities
Religious leaders condemn India's mosque attacks, call for strong response
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions
Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18
24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 145 minutes ago
-
Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant36 minutes ago
-
Terrorism case registered against Aleema Khan in Rawalpindi: IHC told36 minutes ago
-
Four lane motorway from Masehra to Naran soon: Aleem Khan36 minutes ago
-
SCCI vice president meets Sialkot DC36 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operation in war-affected areas46 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh slams Indian media, calls for national unity against aggression46 minutes ago
-
KP Youth Parliament passes historic resolution on Girls’ Secondary Education, gender parity46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 1266 kg of drugs worth Rs 237.8m46 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 10 criminals46 minutes ago
-
Kotli Sattian rally expresses solidarity with Pakistan Army56 minutes ago
-
CPWB takes four beggar kids into custody56 minutes ago