High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A high-level meeting regarding the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal on Friday directed the DG Audit to ensure thorough preparation and participation in the upcoming PAC meeting on the issue scheduled for May 14.

The meeting of the committee held here at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The meeting was attended by the Director General Audit KP and other relevant assembly officials.

During the session, a detailed briefing was given on the audit of suspicious bank accounts linked to the Kohistan scandal, covering a period of the last ten years. The discussion also focused on access to audit accounts and the terms of reference (TORs), aiming to ensure a transparent and effective audit process.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati emphasized that the audit proceedings must be carried out with utmost integrity and transparency so that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) can take effective action and ensure the recovery of funds misappropriated from the national treasury.

The DG Audit KP elaborated on the scope of the audit and issues regarding account access. Speaker Swati reaffirmed that the Provincial Assembly is committed to fulfilling its constitutional and legal responsibilities with honesty and that the PAC is fully operational. He assured that appropriate action will be taken based on the audit findings.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati reiterated the commitment of the KP Assembly to eliminate corruption and safeguard public resources.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and transparent accountability, ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.