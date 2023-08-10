High-level meeting on preparation for Independence Day in Kohat

A high-level meeting was held regarding Independence Day under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held regarding Independence Day under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (ADCF&P) Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kohat Usman Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dara Aamir Nawaz, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC), District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah, District sports Officer Kohat, District Officer Social Welfare attended the meeting.

Officers from District Police, education Department, Local Government Department, TMAs and other concerned departments also participated.

In the meeting, the preparations and security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations were reviewed and important decisions were taken.

On this occasion, Deputy Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir said that there was enthusiasm and excitement in Kohat district like across the country.