High Level Meeting Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting held in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office here today to review meeting the pace of development projects and the measures taken under the open-door policy in the offices

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem Azhar, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Faisal Atta, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Khar, DHO Dr Khalid Channar, Director Agriculture Jamshed Khalid Sindhu, Director Health Dr.

Fayyaz Ahmed and officers of other concerned departments. Commissioner directed to complete the development projects on time and achieve revenue targets.

He directed that the ongoing development projects should be completed at the earliest so that the people could benefit from them. He warned that strict action would be taken against the officers of the departments whose performance would be below par.

