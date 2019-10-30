High level meeting reviews arrangements for Azadi March

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan here Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan, and officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting, said a press release.

It was decided in the meeting that the agreement signed by the organizers of Azadi March with the Islamabad Capital Territory administration would be fully adhered to.

The IGP and a Pakistan Rangers official briefed the meeting about possible measures in case the agreement was breached by the participants of march.

The meeting was apprised that as per the agreement, the participants were allowed to enter the Federal capital via Rawat.

The quarters concerned were also directed to ensure protection to the life and property of the citizens and no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life of the people.

As per the agreement, the entry of march participants has been completely banned in the Red Zone. For the security purpose, the first defence line will be manned by the police followed by the Pakistan Rangers while the Pakistan Army would be deputed for the security of sensitive buildings.

A proper checking mechanism has been put in place to ensure non-display of arms and entry of non-custom paid vehicles, which has already been shared with the JUI-F leadership.

It was informed that a special traffic plan had also been chalked out to facilitate the residents and visitors of the surrounding areas of the venue of gathering. Details about the alternate routes would be shared with the public through electronic and print media.

Directives were also issued for an areal view of the gathering place and Azadi March. The administration would take strict action in case hate speeches and other objectionable activities were carried out.