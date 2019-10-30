UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Level Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Azadi March

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

High level meeting reviews arrangements for Azadi March

A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan here Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :A high level meeting under the chairmanship of Secretary Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan here Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan, and officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting, said a press release.

It was decided in the meeting that the agreement signed by the organizers of Azadi March with the Islamabad Capital Territory administration would be fully adhered to.

The IGP and a Pakistan Rangers official briefed the meeting about possible measures in case the agreement was breached by the participants of march.

The meeting was apprised that as per the agreement, the participants were allowed to enter the Federal capital via Rawat.

The quarters concerned were also directed to ensure protection to the life and property of the citizens and no one would be allowed to disrupt the routine life of the people.

As per the agreement, the entry of march participants has been completely banned in the Red Zone. For the security purpose, the first defence line will be manned by the police followed by the Pakistan Rangers while the Pakistan Army would be deputed for the security of sensitive buildings.

A proper checking mechanism has been put in place to ensure non-display of arms and entry of non-custom paid vehicles, which has already been shared with the JUI-F leadership.

It was informed that a special traffic plan had also been chalked out to facilitate the residents and visitors of the surrounding areas of the venue of gathering. Details about the alternate routes would be shared with the public through electronic and print media.

Directives were also issued for an areal view of the gathering place and Azadi March. The administration would take strict action in case hate speeches and other objectionable activities were carried out.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Rangers Police Azadi March Red Zone Vehicles Traffic March Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

18 minutes ago

UAE troops return after successful liberation, sta ..

1 hour ago

Meeting reviews 110 complaints received on oversea ..

12 seconds ago

Islamabad Traffic Police issues traffic plan for c ..

15 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.