High Level Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:46 PM

A high-level meeting was held here today at Commissioner Office to review the situation of COVID 19 pandemic in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting was held here today at Commissioner Office to review the situation of COVID 19 pandemic in Bahawalpur division.

Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry presided over the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Javed Iqbal and representatives of different political parties also attended the meeting.

The minister urged philanthropists to help the poor and needy people during the lockdown. To this, President BCCI announced that the chamber with the help of trader unions, civil society, and local administration, make arrangements to provide essential items to deserving persons who will remain jobless during the lockdown.

Commissioner told the meeting that all the public places including Lari Adda, Railway Station, and hospitals have been washed to keep them clean and safe from coronavirus.

The meeting was told that a level-four laboratory for testing VOCID-19 patients will be set up at Basic Health Unit Jhangiwala. Commissioner further briefed that Civil Hospital was ready for coronavirus patients.

He told that quarantine centers have been set up at the hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and essential commodities will be provided to the families to people who will be kept at the quarantine centers for 14 days.

