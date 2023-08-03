Open Menu

High-level Meeting Reviews Budget Related Matters Of Varsities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Higher Education, Law and Justice and Pro-Chancellor, Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaisar on Thursday, presided over a high-level meeting at Governor's House here to review matters related to budget approvals of different universities.

During the meeting, minutes of the Senate meetings for the Financial Year 2023-24 budget of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Kohat University of Science and Technology and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak as vetted in the previous Senate meetings were reviewed in detail and approval were granted for decisions made.

Principal Secretary to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mazhar Irshad, officers of Finance, Establishment, law and other relevant departments and administrative and financial authorities of said universities attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister said that the current caretaker government was striving to facilitate all the public service universities in the province so that the education system in these institutions could run without any financial difficulty.

He said that the universities should run their financial management system in a transparent and efficient manner. He said that all measures are aimed at enabling the provincial public sector universities to provide the best quality and standardized education facility for students.

The minister emphasized that the universities should concentrate on quality enhancement of education and research so that the best graduates and researchers could qualify from these institutions.

