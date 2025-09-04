High-level Meeting Reviews Crime Control Strategy In Federal Capital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting on crime control, attended by SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department, Zonal SPs, and SP Dolphin.
An official told APP on Thursday that DIG Tariq directed officers to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals with previous records.
DIG Tariq ordered a crackdown on active gangs involved in motorcycle and car thefts and instructed officers to make patrolling more effective and purposeful.
He added that all patrolling units must remain visible in the field.
He emphasized the arrest of suspects involved in illegal arms possession, arms display, and drug peddling, stressing that all available resources should be utilized to curb crimes.
DIG directed that every possible step be taken to safeguard citizens’ lives and property and to maintain public peace and order.
DIG Tariq reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC dismisses Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab's contempt cases1 minute ago
-
High-level meeting reviews crime control strategy in Federal Capital1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects9 minutes ago
-
Welfare bodies distribute food, water in relief camps11 minutes ago
-
Responsible use of social media vital for youth: CPO11 minutes ago
-
Irrigation special secretary reviews flood protection measures at multiple sites11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Fatuwali flood relief camp, reviews facilities for affected families11 minutes ago
-
GCWUF hosts annual mehfil-e-milad11 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends CDA's order to cancel allotments of plots11 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker gets 11-year jail, imposed Rs 125,000 fine11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Fatuwali relief camp, ensures nutrition for flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Capital fights dengue, daily drives to target mosquito larvae21 minutes ago