High-level meeting reviews crime control strategy in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting on crime control, attended by SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department, Zonal SPs, and SP Dolphin.

An official told APP on Thursday that DIG Tariq directed officers to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals with previous records.

DIG Tariq ordered a crackdown on active gangs involved in motorcycle and car thefts and instructed officers to make patrolling more effective and purposeful.

He added that all patrolling units must remain visible in the field.

He emphasized the arrest of suspects involved in illegal arms possession, arms display, and drug peddling, stressing that all available resources should be utilized to curb crimes.

DIG directed that every possible step be taken to safeguard citizens’ lives and property and to maintain public peace and order.

DIG Tariq reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

