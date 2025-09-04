Open Menu

High-level Meeting Reviews Crime Control Strategy In Federal Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

High-level meeting reviews crime control strategy in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq chaired a high-level meeting on crime control, attended by SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan, SSP Counter-Terrorism Department, Zonal SPs, and SP Dolphin.

An official told APP on Thursday that DIG Tariq directed officers to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals with previous records.

DIG Tariq ordered a crackdown on active gangs involved in motorcycle and car thefts and instructed officers to make patrolling more effective and purposeful.

He added that all patrolling units must remain visible in the field.

He emphasized the arrest of suspects involved in illegal arms possession, arms display, and drug peddling, stressing that all available resources should be utilized to curb crimes.

DIG directed that every possible step be taken to safeguard citizens’ lives and property and to maintain public peace and order.

DIG Tariq reaffirmed that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

9 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

2 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

18 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

18 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

18 hours ago
 Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala

18 hours ago
 PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan