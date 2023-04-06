Close
High-level Meeting Reviews Law & Order In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

A high level meeting to review law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A high level meeting to review law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Thursday with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail the overall law and order situation across the province and deliberated upon the future line of action to improve the situation to the desired level.

Besides Caretaker Minister for Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary Information Mukhtiar Ahmad and other relevant high ups of police.

Participants of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on the latest security situation of the province, and steps being taken by Police specially the Counter Terrorism Department to counter and prevent the incidents of terrorism in the province.

It was informed that during the current year, a total of 140 major and minor incidents of terrorism took place across the province so far; and in majority of those incidents, law enforcement agencies were targeted. It was further told that due to the timely response and preventive measures taken by police, dozen attempts/ plans of terrorist attacks were foiled during the period.

It was decided in the meeting to take action against unregistered vehicles, vehicles with tinted glass as well as unregistered motorcycles; and the Excise department was directed to take necessary steps in collaboration with Police.

The Chief Minister while showing concern on the increasing attacks on police personnel and directed the special branch and CTD to play more effective role in preventing such attacks. He also showed concern about a couple of incidents in which minorities were targeted, and directed the quarters concern for necessary steps to ensure the safety of minority communities.

Azam Khan made it clear that maintaining law and order was the topmost priority and foremost duty of his government which could not be compromised at any cost; and added that all the required resources would be provided to police on priority basis.

Lauding the efforts of police to maintain law & order in the province, the Chief Minister said that police personnel were sacrificing their lives for maintaining law and order, and people of the province hold their sacrifices in high esteem. He directed the concerned authorities for measures to equip the front-line police personnel with modern equipment and protective gear to enable them effectively cope with the prevailing situation.

