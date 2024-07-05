High-level Meeting Reviews Muharram Security Plans
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A high-level security meeting took place at the Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, chaired by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas.
The meeting focused on reviewing Karachi's law and order situation, with particular attention to security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, as reported by a Rangers spokesman on Friday.
The meeting was attended by several key officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the Commissioner of Sukkur, the Additional Secretary Home (Sindh), Additional Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad, Additional IGP - Karachi, the Joint DG of the Intelligence Bureau, and DIGPs from CTD, Special Branch, East, West, and South zones, CIA, and Traffic.
Senior officers from the Police, Rangers, and other intelligence agencies were also present, with DIGP Sukkur and Hyderabad participating via video link.
During the meeting, law enforcement agencies thoroughly reviewed the security measures for Muharram processions across the province and approved the related action plan. It was decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram.
Recent Stories
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Paigham-e-Pakistan campaign defeating enemies’ agenda of hate: Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad6 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece over character suspicions26 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted to net criminals36 minutes ago
-
36 more meters disconnected over gas theft36 minutes ago
-
July 5 darkest day in Pakistan's history: KP Governor36 minutes ago
-
One held for power theft36 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi to hold first national conference in Oct36 minutes ago
-
Senior official inspects E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur36 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review Muharram arrangements46 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to streamline development process in oil, gas producing districts46 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city46 minutes ago
-
Lahore PHA to digitise revenue generation: DG46 minutes ago