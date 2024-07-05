Open Menu

High-level Meeting Reviews Muharram Security Plans

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

High-level meeting reviews Muharram security plans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A high-level security meeting took place at the Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, chaired by DG Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas.

The meeting focused on reviewing Karachi's law and order situation, with particular attention to security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, as reported by a Rangers spokesman on Friday.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, the Commissioner of Sukkur, the Additional Secretary Home (Sindh), Additional Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad, Additional IGP - Karachi, the Joint DG of the Intelligence Bureau, and DIGPs from CTD, Special Branch, East, West, and South zones, CIA, and Traffic.

Senior officers from the Police, Rangers, and other intelligence agencies were also present, with DIGP Sukkur and Hyderabad participating via video link.

During the meeting, law enforcement agencies thoroughly reviewed the security measures for Muharram processions across the province and approved the related action plan. It was decided to enhance joint flag marches and snap checking by the Rangers and police during Muharram.

