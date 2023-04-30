UrduPoint.com

High Level Meeting Reviews Pace Of Progress On Ongoing Development Projects In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

High level meeting reviews pace of progress on ongoing development projects in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) : Apr 30 (APP) ::A high-level meeting of the AJK Communications and Works Department (C&W) reviewed the pace of so far progress on ongoing development projects of mass public welfare in various parts of the State.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq chaired the meeting held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister while stressing the need for timely completion of the national level projects directed the concerned authorities to ensure that quality of work was strictly maintained so that the people can reap the benefits of these projects.

He said that there would be no compromise on the standard and quality of work and any sort of leniency won't be tolerated in this regard.

Prime Minister also directed to bring the Shunter Kashmir Highway project on the fast track.

Regarding the allotment of contracts, the Prime Minister directed to introduction E-tendering to ensure transparency in the contracts.

"Not only the highways department but other departments should introduce E-tendering to make the tendering process transparent", the PM said.

The meeting was attended among others by Senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Noor, Additional Chief Secretary Development Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Communication and Works Zafar Mahmood Khan and Chief Engineer North and South Region.

The meeting which lasted for more than an hour also reviewed progress on other development projects including Shah Sultan Bridge in Muzaffarabad, CMH Flyover, Kail to Taubutt Road, Rathua Hariyam Bridge and other C&W projects going on in different areas of the state.

The meeting reviewed the progress on different ongoing development projects under the C&W Department.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in ..

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

40 seconds ago
 Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

46 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.