High-level Meeting Reviews Progress Of Clean Punjab Program
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Clean Punjab Programme has been
launched in 15 tehsils of Bahawalpur Division through public-private partnership, similar to other tehsils
in the province.
Under the program, the largest comprehensive cleaning system in Pakistan's history would soon be
implemented.
This was stated by Provincial Secretary Local Government and Community Development Shakeel
Ahmed during a high-level meeting held in the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office Bahawalpur
regarding the Chief Minister Punjab's Clean Punjab programme.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Deputy Commissioner
Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Director
Local Government Zaman Wattu, Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik, Assistant Commissioners
from all tehsils, Municipal Corporation representatives, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company officials,
District Council officers, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar and the Deputy Commissioner
of Rahim Yar Khan via video link.
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated that Clean Punjab Program was being launched in phases across 15 tehsils and 362 union councils of Bahawalpur Division. In this regard, all relevant departments should adopt a coordinated strategy to ensure the cleaning system under the outsourcing model.
The Commissioner further mentioned that to successfully implement the Clean Punjab Program, 360 management committees would oversee cleanliness issues in the 2,863 rural areas of Bahawalpur Division. He added that
the procurement of necessary machinery and staff deployment for the cleaning system in the 54 urban union councils and 308 rural union councils of Bahawalpur Division would be completed shortly.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives1 minute ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members2 minutes ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources2 minutes ago
-
Poor infrastructure , sewerage issues disrupt trade at grain market2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam for utilization of resources to help out Afghan Refugees11 minutes ago
-
India holding leaderless fake election in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews steps taken for beautification of city12 minutes ago
-
Three young girls drown into pond in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Khushal Khattak university organizes seminar on SAR report writing, online publication verification22 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK22 minutes ago