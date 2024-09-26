High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Clean Punjab Programme has been

launched in 15 tehsils of Bahawalpur Division through public-private partnership, similar to other tehsils

in the province.

Under the program, the largest comprehensive cleaning system in Pakistan's history would soon be

implemented.

This was stated by Provincial Secretary Local Government and Community Development Shakeel

Ahmed during a high-level meeting held in the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office Bahawalpur

regarding the Chief Minister Punjab's Clean Punjab programme.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Deputy Commissioner

Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Director

Local Government Zaman Wattu, Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik, Assistant Commissioners

from all tehsils, Municipal Corporation representatives, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company officials,

District Council officers, as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalnagar and the Deputy Commissioner

of Rahim Yar Khan via video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division stated that Clean Punjab Program was being launched in phases across 15 tehsils and 362 union councils of Bahawalpur Division. In this regard, all relevant departments should adopt a coordinated strategy to ensure the cleaning system under the outsourcing model.

The Commissioner further mentioned that to successfully implement the Clean Punjab Program, 360 management committees would oversee cleanliness issues in the 2,863 rural areas of Bahawalpur Division. He added that

the procurement of necessary machinery and staff deployment for the cleaning system in the 54 urban union councils and 308 rural union councils of Bahawalpur Division would be completed shortly.