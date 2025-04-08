High-level meeting reviews progress of development schemes in Gilgit-Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mushtaq Ahmed was held to review the progress of development schemes, with the objective of ensuring maximum completion of target-oriented projects before the end of the current fiscal year and delivering timely benefits to the public.

The meeting thoroughly examined the progress of schemes from all departments. The Additional Chief Secretary issued clear instructions for departments to either ensure 100 percent completion of their schemes or achieve the maximum possible progress to ensure efficient utilization of resources. He stated that in the next fiscal year's budget, fund allocations will be linked to the utilization of funds by the Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) during the current fiscal year, in order to promote performance-based resource distribution.

Officers showing outstanding performance were commended during the meeting, while departments with unsatisfactory performance were directed to improve. It was noted that departments such as food, school education, Agriculture, Water Management, and Local Government & Rural Development were serious and committed to achieving their targets.

However, the performance of the Health, Communication & Works, and Excise & Taxation departments was found to be unsatisfactory. These departments were directed to expedite scheme implementation either through re-appropriations or by utilizing the authorized 15% flexibility margin.

The Additional Chief Secretary gave special instructions to the Power Department to ensure the early completion of power generation projects across Gilgit-Baltistan in order to provide immediate relief to the people, who have long faced hardships due to electricity shortages.

He further directed all departments to submit the list of 15% authorized limit cases to the Planning & Development Department by April 8, 2025. A special meeting of the GB DDWP (Gilgit-Baltistan Departmental Development Working Party) will be convened to deliberate on these cases, taking into account all legal requirements and ground realities. It was clarified that funding for these schemes would be provided from the current budget.

The Additional Chief Secretary informed the forum that a follow-up meeting would be held next week, involving all relevant Deputy Commissioners and departments, to remove implementation barriers and ensure the achievement of development targets.