High Level Meeting Reviews Reforms In Balochistan Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 11:18 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :In pursuance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's directive, a special consultative meeting was held on Wednesday in the Ministry of Law Balochistan to review reforms in the prisons of Balochistan.

The meeting that met here with Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi the chair reviewed the jail rules and manuals in detail and suggested measures for their improvement.

It also discussed issues pertaining to the establishment of funds, construction of separate waiting rooms for women in all jails of the province, special vans for the transportation of women prisoners, the appointment of doctors on vacant posts of medical officers in jails, and fixed daily allowance for prison staff.

Addressing the meeting Buledi said that in order to make the prisons of Balochistan a practical model of reforming society, it is necessary to adapt them in a favorable social environment for human rights according to the contemporary requirements.

However, for this, it is essential to provide necessary training to the prison staff including basic facilities regarding laws and human rights awareness.

Along with the provision of facilities to the prisoners, attention must also be given to solving the problems and providing professional training for the prison staff.

She stressed that we might not bring reforms overnight but we can gradually move towards improvement through continuous reforms.

Dr. Rubaba suggested that a consultative body should be established to continue the measures related to prison reforms, so that it may yield far-reaching results.

Earlier, it was informed that eighteen posts of medical officers are vacant in Balochistan prisons.

However, due to the non-availability of basic facilities, the doctors on the payroll of the health department are reluctant to do prison duty, due to which a large number of prisoners are deprived of treatment facilities and are facing difficulties.

IG Prisons Malik Shujauddin Kasi on the occasion said that the provision of facilities and welfare of the inmates in Balochistan's jails will be assured.

All available resources were being utilized for this purpose, however, resources were limited and problems are numerous. The Prisons Department has identified these problems as well as formulated concrete recommendations for their solution, which can be implemented to achieve the goals of reform.

Fauzia Shaheen, chairperson of the Commission on Status of Women, emphasized the need to harmonize the proposed prison reforms and laws with gender equality and gave suggestions for providing equal prison facilities for all classes.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed determination that the series of consultations regarding prison reforms will continue and the goals of improvement will be achieved gradually and with firm determination.

