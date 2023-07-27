High level meeting reviews security and safety plan for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting regarding Muharram and security plan was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango.

Special Secretary Home, SSP Quetta, Additional Secretary Home, Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Administration Quetta, and other senior officials participated in the meeting while Commissioner Naseerabad, SSP Khuzdar, Commissioner Sibi, Commissioner Loralai, DIG Sibi Range participated in the meeting through video link.

SSP Quetta Captain Retd Zohaib Hasan gave detailed briefing to the participants about the security plan during the Muharram.

Expressing his satisfaction over the security arrangements, the Home Minister said that additional platoons have been deployed.

He noted that 1500 FC and 3000 police personnel will perform duties, while 2 battalions of the army have also been kept on standby.

"mobile services will not be completely stopped on 9th and 10th of Muharram; Home Minister said, adding that maintaining law and order is our first priority.