High-level Meeting Reviews Security Situation In KP

Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a high level meeting held here to review law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday chaired a high level meeting held here to review law and order situation in the province.

The meeting reviewed the current security situation in the province with special reference to the recent bomb blast incident in the provincial capital.

Besides, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Home Secretary Ikramullah, Peshawar Commissioner Amjid Ali Khan, high ranking officers of police attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the current security situation in the province and security arrangements to avoid such incidents in the future.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the chief minister termed security as foremost duty and top priority of the government, saying, no compromise would be made on maintaining peace in the province.

All the resources would be utilized to this end, he added.

The chief minister termed the recent bomb blast incident in Peshawar as an attempt to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the province and expressed the resolve that law and order would be maintained at all costs.

He directed the high ups of police for fool proof security arrangements and to further improve intelligence system of police to have close watch on the activities of miscreants in order to pre-empt such incidents in future.

