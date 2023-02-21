High-level meeting reviews security situation for upcoming polls

A high-level meeting to assess the overall law and order situation particularly the security situation in the context of upcoming general elections in the province was held here on Tuesday with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting to assess the overall law and order situation particularly the security situation in the context of upcoming general elections in the province was held here on Tuesday with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Khushal Khan and concerned senior police officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed in detail on various aspects of the overall security situation regarding upcoming general elections in the province.

The quarters concerned informed that for the first time in history, general elections in the newly merged and settled districts are going to be held simultaneously adding that the available strength of the police force is insufficient for the security of general elections.

The meeting was told that the provincial government would require more than 56,000 additional cops for security in upcoming polls while 1,500 cops of the frontier corps would also be required for deputing on the security of political leaders during the elections campaigns.

In light of the presentation given in the meeting and recommendations of the law enforcing agencies, the caretaker Chief Minister will apprise the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the prevailing scenario.