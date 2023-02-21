UrduPoint.com

High-level Meeting Reviews Security Situation For Upcoming Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 08:03 PM

High-level meeting reviews security situation for upcoming polls

A high-level meeting to assess the overall law and order situation particularly the security situation in the context of upcoming general elections in the province was held here on Tuesday with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting to assess the overall law and order situation particularly the security situation in the context of upcoming general elections in the province was held here on Tuesday with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair.

Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Home Khushal Khan and concerned senior police officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister was briefed in detail on various aspects of the overall security situation regarding upcoming general elections in the province.

The quarters concerned informed that for the first time in history, general elections in the newly merged and settled districts are going to be held simultaneously adding that the available strength of the police force is insufficient for the security of general elections.

The meeting was told that the provincial government would require more than 56,000 additional cops for security in upcoming polls while 1,500 cops of the frontier corps would also be required for deputing on the security of political leaders during the elections campaigns.

In light of the presentation given in the meeting and recommendations of the law enforcing agencies, the caretaker Chief Minister will apprise the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the prevailing scenario.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Law And Order Amjad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Mosco ..

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Coalition Calls on Moscow to Return to New START

1 minute ago
 Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

Lahore Chamber ADRC resolves int'l trade dispute

2 minutes ago
 NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President ..

NATO 'stronger than it's ever been': US President Joe Biden

2 minutes ago
 Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference hel ..

Mothers language day: Potohari dabi Conference held

2 minutes ago
 UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Vi ..

UN Torture Prevention Body Terminates Suspended Visit to Australia - Chief

16 minutes ago
 Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Co ..

Storm Breaks Ship in Half on Russia's Black Sea Coast, Killing 1 Person - Author ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.