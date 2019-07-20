High level meeting to be held to review rehabilitation work in Neelam valley

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) , Jul 20 (APP):Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana will chair a high level meeting at flash flood hit Lesswa Neelum today (Sunday) to review the progress of relief and rehabilitation activities in the calamity hit zone.

Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Senior Member board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Disaster Management Authority, Secretary Health and Secretaries of other relevant departments and other high ranking officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by the members and representatives of Non-governmental Organizations; Islamic Relief International, ICRC, Summer Foundation, KORT Mirpur and others.

The cloud burst in Lesswa village of Neelum had caused massive destruction resulting into the loss of 19 precious human lives, damages to over 67 residential houses, 34 shops, 3 Mosques, 12 water mills and others.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government while responding to the natural calamity immediately provided food, nonfood and other basic necessities of life to the affectees.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan who is in abroad remained in constant contact with the relevant authorities to effectively rehabilitate the victims.

The chief secretary also directed special instructions to the concerned departments for immediate efforts to restore damaged infrastructure.