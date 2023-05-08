UrduPoint.com

High-level Meeting To Review Measures Of Preparations For 34th National Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 08:10 PM

High-level meeting to review measures of preparations for 34th National Games

Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review measures of preparations for the 34th National Games in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary (CS) Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review measures of preparations for the 34th National Games in Quetta.

He said holding of the National Games was an honor as they were being held after 19 years in the province The Chief Secretary said the preparations for the Games were almost completed.

Secretary Sports briefed the meeting that the Olympic Torch's journey of the 34th National Games would start from Karachi and after reaching Peshawar, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and Lahore will be brought to Quetta on May 14.

The meeting was informed the sports equipment for the National Games would arrive by evening, there should not be lack of hospitality, renovation work was also going on a fast pace at all the venues including Football Ground, PSB Gymnasium, Table Tennis Hall and Throwball at Ground.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the officials of all sports related associations should cooperate fully with the Sports Department for make the National Games a success.

He said Balochistan was a peaceful province and the people are hospitable, they look after the players from other provinces.

He also directed that provision of all facilities would be ensured to the teams during all sporting events and making the best arrangements possible for security of them during the National Games.

