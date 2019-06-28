UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High Level Meeting To Review Pre-departure Arrangements For Pilgrims Held

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:59 PM

High level meeting to review pre-departure arrangements for pilgrims held

Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and Coordinator for Hajj Operation Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders to review the arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims before the start of hajj flight operation from July 4 next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and Coordinator for Hajj Operation Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders to review the arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims before the start of hajj flight operation from July 4 next month.The meeting held at the Prime Minister office and attended by secretaries and high officials of Religious Affairs, Aviation Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Narcotics Division, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, Immigration & Passports and PIA.The meeting was briefed about various arrangements in place at all the airports and the facilities being extended to hujjaj including transportation, airport entry and security, immigration, custom clearance, baggage handling, vaccination and lounge facilities.The advisor stressed the need for all the departments to ensure that each and every hajji is thoroughly facilitated during all steps and processes in Pakistan, during stay in Saudi Arabia and on their return after performing Hajj.Secretary Religious Affairs updated the meeting on the Road to Makkah project and informed that 61 members' Saudi team is visiting Pakistan on Sunday for 60 days stay to initiate Road to Makkah project from Islamabad airport during Hajj Operation, 2019.

A separate sterile area equipped with all necessary arrangements has been dedicated for the road to Makkah initiative at Islamabad airport, the meeting was told.The Road to Makkah Initiative facility has been accorded to Pakistan on the personal request of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the purpose to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.The advisor to Prime Minister and Coordinator Hajj Operation appreciated the well concerted and coordinated efforts by all the relevant authorities to make the Road to Makkah project successful and said that no stone should be left unturned to fulfill the requirements for the project as per satisfaction of the Saudi authorities.

The ultimate beneficiaries of this project are Pakistani pilgrims, he added.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was tasked to make all necessary arrangements at the Islamabad International Airport and provide all out support to the Saudi officials who will be staying for 60 days in Pakistan for the Road to Makkah Initiative.Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab along with all relevant stakeholders will visit Islamabad International Airport on 3rd July to review the pre-departure arrangements and facilities in place for the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Hajj Visit Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia July Sunday FBR 2019 All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Chamliyal Mela continues in border village

27 seconds ago

Baghdad Invites Foreign Firms to Participate in Ir ..

29 seconds ago

UN Chief, Abe Discuss Situation in N. Korea During ..

31 seconds ago

Open door policy to be ensured in all deptts: Assi ..

35 seconds ago

Russian Soyuz Rocket to Launch One Satellite Less ..

12 minutes ago

Federal govt released Rs.505 bln to Sindh in FY201 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.