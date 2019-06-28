High level meeting to review pre-departure arrangements for pilgrims held

Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and Coordinator for Hajj Operation Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders to review the arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims before the start of hajj flight operation from July 4 next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and Coordinator for Hajj Operation Mohammad Shehzad Arbab on Friday chaired a meeting of all stakeholders to review the arrangements made for Pakistani pilgrims before the start of hajj flight operation from July 4 next month.The meeting held at the Prime Minister office and attended by secretaries and high officials of Religious Affairs, Aviation Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Narcotics Division, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Civil Aviation Authority, FBR, Immigration & Passports and PIA.The meeting was briefed about various arrangements in place at all the airports and the facilities being extended to hujjaj including transportation, airport entry and security, immigration, custom clearance, baggage handling, vaccination and lounge facilities.The advisor stressed the need for all the departments to ensure that each and every hajji is thoroughly facilitated during all steps and processes in Pakistan, during stay in Saudi Arabia and on their return after performing Hajj.Secretary Religious Affairs updated the meeting on the Road to Makkah project and informed that 61 members' Saudi team is visiting Pakistan on Sunday for 60 days stay to initiate Road to Makkah project from Islamabad airport during Hajj Operation, 2019.

A separate sterile area equipped with all necessary arrangements has been dedicated for the road to Makkah initiative at Islamabad airport, the meeting was told.The Road to Makkah Initiative facility has been accorded to Pakistan on the personal request of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the purpose to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims.The advisor to Prime Minister and Coordinator Hajj Operation appreciated the well concerted and coordinated efforts by all the relevant authorities to make the Road to Makkah project successful and said that no stone should be left unturned to fulfill the requirements for the project as per satisfaction of the Saudi authorities.

The ultimate beneficiaries of this project are Pakistani pilgrims, he added.The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was tasked to make all necessary arrangements at the Islamabad International Airport and provide all out support to the Saudi officials who will be staying for 60 days in Pakistan for the Road to Makkah Initiative.Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab along with all relevant stakeholders will visit Islamabad International Airport on 3rd July to review the pre-departure arrangements and facilities in place for the pilgrims.