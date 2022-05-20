UrduPoint.com

High-level Polio Delegation Concludes Visit To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 06:38 PM

High-level polio delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

The three-day visit to Pakistan by the Chairman of the Polio Oversight Board, Regional Directors of the World Health Organization, UNICEF and senior directors of the global polio programme was concluded on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The three-day visit to Pakistan by the Chairman of the Polio Oversight Board, Regional Directors of the World Health Organization, UNICEF and senior directors of the global polio programme was concluded on Friday. the visit was aimed to support Pakistan in addressing the remaining challenges to containing polio transmission.

Pakistan has an important window of opportunity to end polio for good and it was encouraging to see first-hand the leadership and commitment to eradicating polio during my time in Pakistan, said Chris Elias, President, Global Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the current Chair of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's (GPEI) Polio Oversight board (POB). With this continued leadership, innovation and resolve of brave health workers, I'm confident Pakistan will soon stop this disease, Elias added.

During their visit to Islamabad and Peshawar, the delegates visited Emergency Operation Centers, attended the National Task Force meeting and the Provincial Task Force meeting for polio eradication in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. They also held separate side meetings with Health Minister Qadir Patel.

Between April and May, three children in North Waziristan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were paralyzed by polio. These cases appeared after nearly 15 months of no wild polio cases in the country.

We know that the virus respects no borders, we must reach all children in Afghanistan and Pakistan with the polio vaccine to achieve a polio-free world.

Under our Regional Vision, health for all can only be achieved through solidarity and action by all. Ending polio is a common goal for the common good, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern-Mediterranean Region Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari said.

The polio cases reported in Pakistan are not a setback and unsurprising for any country on the path to eradication, as witnessed in Nigeria, the last country to become polio-free, where a wild polio case was reported after 30 months of zero cases, the delegation noted.

A five-day nationwide polio campaign will begin on May 23 across Pakistan and will be synchronized with Afghanistan, so that children on both sides of the border are simultaneously protected, and the virus prevented from crossing borders.

UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia, George Laryea-Adjei said that more than 43 million children under five in Pakistan would be targeted for vaccination. Pakistan has come a long way in its efforts to end polio. This was made possible due to the commitment of its government, and to the heroic efforts of hundreds of thousands of polio workers, more than half of whom are women, he said and added, today, we have an opportunity to be part of something historic, a polio-free future for all children in Pakistan, at last. To get there, we need to give a last push and intensify our efforts, so that every girl and boy can be vaccinated against this deadly virus that causes lifelong disability, and we can wipe it out, he expressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar North Waziristan World Polio Visit George Nigeria April May Border Women All From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion ..

APNS and Voice of Punjab sign an MoU for promotion of regional papers & opportun ..

53 minutes ago
 PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Ch ..

PARC boosting up beekeeping sector in Pakistan: Chairman PARC

7 minutes ago
 Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a mo ..

Company finalises grand cleanliness plan over a month ahead of Eid ul Azha

7 minutes ago
 DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make pol ..

DC Bannu meets doctors, polio officers to make polio drive successful

7 minutes ago
 Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifi ..

Defense of Pakistan in safe hands owing to sacrifices of Pak Army: Senator Samin ..

7 minutes ago
 Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

Four more diagnosed with COVID-19

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.