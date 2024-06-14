High-level security meeting focuses on enhanced measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A high-level security meeting of law enforcement agencies was chaired by Major General Azhar Waqas, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, at the Rangers headquarters on Friday.

Senior officers from all law enforcement agencies attended the meeting, where it was decided to enhance security for foreigners, increase patrolling, and conduct snap checks to curb street crime in Karachi using modern technology to apprehend criminals.

The meeting also resolved that the Rangers would enforce strict monitoring at exits and entrances near riverine areas through snap checks and patrolling on the Indus Highway and other connecting roads.

The participants agreed to implement the government's code of conduct for Eid-ul-Azha, ensuring that no one would be allowed to forcibly collect hides of sacrificial animals.

Attendees included IGP Sindh, Additional IGP Karachi, Additional IGP Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs from various branches and zones, and senior officers from the Rangers and other agencies.

During the meeting, the DIGPs of Sukkur and Larkana provided a detailed briefing on the operations in riverine areas and reviewed the related strategy. Major General Waqas directed the establishment of checkposts on the Sukkur to Multan motorway.