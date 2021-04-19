High-level SL Buddhist monks' delegation to arrive Pakistan today on week-long visit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A high-level delegation of Sri Lankan monks will be arriving Lahore on Monday afternoon on a week-long trip, aimed at visiting multiple Buddhist and heritage sites, located in various parts of the country.

Pakistan's High Commission in Sri Lanka organized the delegation's tour with a view to promoting religious tourism in the country, an official document entailing the trip's details said.

The delegation, comprising tour operators and media persons as well, will stay in Pakistan till April 26 and visit different religious and archeological sites including Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Museum, Dharma Rajika Stupa, Taxila Archeological Museum, Jinnawali Dheri, Takht-e-Bhai, Swat Museum and other places.

During the visit, the monks' meetings with various dignitaries such as the President of Pakistan and the prime minister are also expected.

The Buddhist monks, who are part of the delegation, include Venerated Dr Assaji Thero, Ven Dr Walpole Piyananda Thero, Ven Dr Bodagama Chandima Thero, Ven Hipankande Saddasiri Anunayake Thero, Dr Pallegama Rathanasara Thero and others.