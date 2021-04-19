UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

High-level SL Buddhist Monks' Delegation To Arrive Pakistan Today On Week-long Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

High-level SL Buddhist monks' delegation to arrive Pakistan today on week-long visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A high-level delegation of Sri Lankan monks will be arriving Lahore on Monday afternoon on a week-long trip, aimed at visiting multiple Buddhist and heritage sites, located in various parts of the country.

Pakistan's High Commission in Sri Lanka organized the delegation's tour with a view to promoting religious tourism in the country, an official document entailing the trip's details said.

The delegation, comprising tour operators and media persons as well, will stay in Pakistan till April 26 and visit different religious and archeological sites including Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Museum, Dharma Rajika Stupa, Taxila Archeological Museum, Jinnawali Dheri, Takht-e-Bhai, Swat Museum and other places.

During the visit, the monks' meetings with various dignitaries such as the President of Pakistan and the prime minister are also expected.

The Buddhist monks, who are part of the delegation, include Venerated Dr Assaji Thero, Ven Dr Walpole Piyananda Thero, Ven Dr Bodagama Chandima Thero, Ven Hipankande Saddasiri Anunayake Thero, Dr Pallegama Rathanasara Thero and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Sri Lanka Swat Visit Taxila April Mosque Media

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

28 seconds ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

20 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

23 minutes ago

UN Experts Slam UK Report on Race, Ethnic Disparit ..

5 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

PM to address nation today: Fawad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.