High-level Tanzanian Delegation Visits ICCBS, University Of Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A high-level Tanzanian delegation led by Director General of the Tanzania Cotton board M.C. Mtunga visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi to explore avenues of collaboration in research and training.
Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi Prof Dr M Raza Shah and senior center officials warmly received the delegation, said a statement on Friday.
The four-member Tanzanian team engaged in detailed discussions with the ICCBS leadership and research faculty, including Dr Abdul Jabbar and Dr Mujeeb.
During the meeting, Mtunga expressed keen interest in developing strong partnerships between the Tanzania Cotton Board and ICCBS.
Discussions revolved around collaborative research initiatives in cotton and textile sciences, joint funding opportunities, and knowledge-sharing mechanisms.
“We are particularly interested in capacity building and training programs for Tanzanian researchers and professionals in the textile industry,” said Mtunga.
He emphasized the importance of innovation and regional development and acknowledged ICCBS’s role in advancing scientific progress.
Prof. Dr. Raza Shah highlighted ICCBS’s commitment to regional development and scientific excellence.
“We believe this partnership can bring meaningful impact. Our doors are open for collaborative efforts aimed at knowledge advancement and problem-solving,” he noted.
He also announced that ICCBS, under the TWAS program, would offer local hospitality and training for visiting Tanzanian researchers and trainees, marking a significant gesture of goodwill and support.
The visit concluded with a mutual understanding to strengthen bilateral ties and develop joint initiatives. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact and work towards achieving concrete outcomes in the near future.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three held for robbery, abduction of female police official2 minutes ago
-
High-level Tanzanian delegation visits ICCBS, University of Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Woman held for filing bogus kidnapping case against husband2 minutes ago
-
Peaceful rally held to express solidarity with Palestinians led by Minister's mother12 minutes ago
-
NIMA Conference: Experts urge policy coherence & maritime revival22 minutes ago
-
Christian community hails Punjab Govt for notifying holidays on religious festivals22 minutes ago
-
President congratulates Saba Talpur on winning bye election22 minutes ago
-
Qaqlasht festival kicks off at Upper Chitral32 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan for elimination of corruption & incompetence: New business plan for PLIC42 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti hails Uraan Pakistan, terms visionary and well-planned initiative42 minutes ago
-
KU awards 16 PhD, 49 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines42 minutes ago
-
AJK district council chairman calls on Governor GB42 minutes ago