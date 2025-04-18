High-level Tanzanian delegation visits ICCBS, University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A high-level Tanzanian delegation led by Director General of the Tanzania Cotton board M.C. Mtunga visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi to explore avenues of collaboration in research and training.

Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi Prof Dr M Raza Shah and senior center officials warmly received the delegation, said a statement on Friday.

The four-member Tanzanian team engaged in detailed discussions with the ICCBS leadership and research faculty, including Dr Abdul Jabbar and Dr Mujeeb.

During the meeting, Mtunga expressed keen interest in developing strong partnerships between the Tanzania Cotton Board and ICCBS.

Discussions revolved around collaborative research initiatives in cotton and textile sciences, joint funding opportunities, and knowledge-sharing mechanisms.

“We are particularly interested in capacity building and training programs for Tanzanian researchers and professionals in the textile industry,” said Mtunga.

He emphasized the importance of innovation and regional development and acknowledged ICCBS’s role in advancing scientific progress.

Prof. Dr. Raza Shah highlighted ICCBS’s commitment to regional development and scientific excellence.

“We believe this partnership can bring meaningful impact. Our doors are open for collaborative efforts aimed at knowledge advancement and problem-solving,” he noted.

He also announced that ICCBS, under the TWAS program, would offer local hospitality and training for visiting Tanzanian researchers and trainees, marking a significant gesture of goodwill and support.

The visit concluded with a mutual understanding to strengthen bilateral ties and develop joint initiatives. Both sides agreed to maintain regular contact and work towards achieving concrete outcomes in the near future.