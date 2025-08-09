High Officials Inspects Jinnah Stadium For Independence Concert
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) In preparation for the Independence Day celebrations and "Marakah-e-Haq" events, a high-level delegation led by Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur on Saturday visited Jinnah Municipal Stadium Sukkur today.
The delegation included Chairman District Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah, President Arts Council Karachi Ahmad Shah, Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, DC Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan, SSP Azhar Mughal, Assistant Commissioner City, and other officials.
During the visit, the officials inspected the stage preparations, entry arrangements for men and women, parking facilities, and other logistical details for the musical concert scheduled for August 10. They reviewed the arrangements to ensure a successful event.
