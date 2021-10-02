UrduPoint.com

High Performance Centers To Be Setup To Train Budding Players: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq said on Saturday that high performance centers would be established across the province to impart training to the budding players in accordance with modern lines.

Talking to a delegation of different sports organizations here, he said the government had increased sports budget up to 200 per cent which would be spent on mega projects and in this connection, the government had initiated various projects to improve sports infrastructure in the province.

He said the government was committed to promote healthy sports activities and in this regard, soft sports grounds were also being established in Punjab.

He said that 100 grounds had so far been set up while 250 more grounds were being establishedand the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million. Soft sports groundswould also help to hunt best talent from Mohallah level, he added.

