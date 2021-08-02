UrduPoint.com

High Power Testing Of ±660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Completed: NTDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :High power testing of ±660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission line is completed on fast track with close liaison of Pak Matiari Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC) and National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

HVDC system, on Monday, transmitted 3000MW power on Bi-pole successfully as per requirement of Transmission Services Agreement, said a press release.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub, remained in control room of NPCC during the test and monitored HVDC parameters and also sought update about the test and issued guidelines to the commissioning working group, consultant and Independent Engineer to perform test vigilantly and take necessary measures in order to maintain system stability.

Updating the details of testing phases, the NTDC spokesman said that out of 8 power tests 7 have been completed successfully so far that include commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore (A1:), commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Matiari (A2:), Mono-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 400 MW each pole) (A:3),Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 800 MW Bi-pole) (A4:), Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5:),Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power (MAP) (A6:), Special Optional Tests (recommended by OE)( A7:).

Whereas, the last remaining test i.e Trial Operation (168 hrs) and Capability Demonstration Test (06 hrs) (A8:) would be completed soon. Commercial Operation date would be achieved on 01 Sep 2021, he said.

The ±660 kV HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Project is CPEC Project built on BOOT basis which has been envisioned to evacuate 4000 MW power from power plants in South of the country.

The Project will be owned and operated by Pak MLTC for 25 years and after that the operations will be transferred to NTDC. HVDC is a new technology in Pakistan and is widely being used around the world in long distance transmissionThe spokesman further said that MD NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub also visited the site of 500kV D/C Transmission Line for Interconnection of 660 MW Lucky Coal Power and directed the NTDC teams to accelerate construction work of said transmission line project.

