High Powered Advisory Committee Formed To Resolve Karachi Issues: Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

High powered advisory committee formed to resolve Karachi issues: Governor Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said a high powered advisory committee comprising on all important stakeholders from federal, Sindh government and Chief Minister has been constituted to get Karachi city out of prevailing crisis.

He said the committee would remove all bottlenecks and impediments through mutual consultations for execution of projects. The powers for execution lie solely with the provincial government which could not be challenged, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, the Governor said the committee would make all its decisions above political discrimination and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and its elected Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Karachi would play active role in it.

To a question, Imran Ismail said aim of the committee was primarily to overcome miseries of citizens and help out Sindh government in restoration of lost glory of the metropolis.

He said the Federal government is already paying special focus on the issues of Karachi especially, improving its transport system. Issuance of tenders for Green Line project worth billions of rupees is one of mega project in this regard, he added.

