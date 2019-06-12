High powered Commission set to probe Rs 24,000 bln loans in 10 years; Imran vows to make example of those who looted country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion in 10 years by PPP and the PML-N leaders and vowed to make an example of all those who ruthlessly plundered the country.

In a nationwide televised address, hours after the announcement of the national budget, he said " Pakistan today is economically stable and my government is not under stress that the country will go bankrupt ... Now, I will go after them ... (the leaders of PPP and PML-N) and take them to task for looting the national wealth." "I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even at the cost of my life," an impassioned Imran Khan said.

Imran's address followed the announcement of the national budget in which the government withdrew subsidies on many sectors and taxed almost all the sectors owing to serious economic crunch, and to offset the impact due to heavy borrowing by the previous governments.

He said he would personally supervise the commissioin; comprising teams from the IB, FIA, ISI, SECP, FBR etc to probe how and who borrowed the money, and where it was utilised.

Imran Khan blamed the previous governments of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif for the loot and plunder and said their families were involved in unprecedented money laundering.

"For 22 years I have been telling my people to say no to corruption - this is what happens to a country when it is subjected to ruthless plundering," Imran Khan said.

He asked the nation if they had ever heard that a country's head of government or its foreign minister had work visas of other countries.

"It was only meant to cover up their transfer of illegally gotten money," he said.

Imran Khan pointed to the fact that Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister who was sacked for corruption, spent Rs 28 crore of the national exchequer on his treatment abroad, while his son lived in a Rs 650 crore worth of apartment in London.

He said similarly Shehbaz Sharif was getting treatment from abroad while their government could not even establish a single hospital in Pakistan. He said the wealth of Shehbaz family; his son rose sharply by 85 percent in a short span of time.

Lashing out at the political manoeuvering by the two political parties, Imran Khan said they had entered intact into a Charter of Corruption, which they described as Charter of Democracy.

He said both the parties over their ten years rule increased the borrowing from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion and were now trying to create chaos in the country, in a bid to get some sort of NRO. " They are not worried about the country but how they can protect their wealth hidden in offshore accounts," Imran said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he would not give NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) piece like legislation to corrupt and plunderers as in the past two NROs had already caused huge damage to the country under which they were still reeling.

The Prime Minister expressed his wonder that those who had caused huge losses to the country had now gathered against his government.

He regretted that a ruckus had been created inside parliament by the opposition parties and warned that he would not bow before their blackmailing and pressure.

In the past, people used to phone judges for getting favourable decisions and even attacked the Supreme Court. Such things had happened in the past, he added.

But now the judiciary was independent and NAB could not be instructed. PML-N and PPP had created NAB and appointed its incumbent chairman, he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had presented its first budget after coming into power. He said the nation should understand that it would reflect the PTI's ideology of Naya Pakistan.

He said his government was determined to follow the principles laid down by the Riasat-e-Madina. He regretted that those principles were not emulated in Pakistan in the past whereas Western countries had been following those. Those principles were based upon merit, compassion, humanity and welfare of its subjects. State was responsible for safeguarding the rights of minorities who enjoyed equal rights and cited the charter signed by the Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him). Women and servants were given rights in that model state. The UN charter on human rights was based upon these principles.

Under those lofty principles all were equal before the laws, and even the head of the state was fully answerable before the law and no one hurled threats at the accountability process.

The Prime Minister said from day one, his opponents were questioning the "Naya Pakistan" and said Riasat-e-Madina was not created in one day and it evolved after passing through a process and with passage of time expanded from Arab peninsula to other parts of the world.

"I do not have a switch. Naya Pakistan will be created under a process. Changes are slowly taking place," he said.

The Prime Minister said now huge pillars had fallen. "It's a change in today's Pakistan".

He said democracy worked when two ideologies worked opposite inside parliament followed by debates which at last turned into consensus.

It was the beauty of democratic system.

But, he said, from day one, opposition did not allow him to speak inside the parliament. They had agreed to their demand of forming a commission over allegations of general election.

Imran Khan said the criminal cases were not instituted by his government rather these were framed by PML-N and PPP governments against each other.

During 2016, the then interior minister had referred to the fake account cases of Zardari and Bilawal similarly, Nawaz's Panama case had surfaced as a result of leaks.

Tracing back history, he pointed out that during '90s, both PML-N and PPP had dislodged their governments on allegations of corruption.

Musharraf gave NRO to Nawaz in the Huddabiya money laundering case during year 2000. After spending 2 billion rupees on litigation by Musharraf over Swiss cases, he granted another NRO to Zardari. The countrymen paid the price for both NROs.

During, 2008, they returned and signed charter of democracy to secure the game of musical chairs by agreeing to appoint NAB head.

During this period, they fully indulged in corruption without any fear of being nabbed. The country was burdened with huge debt of Rs24,000 billion during the ten years period whereas wealth of the two families continued to surge through corruption and illegal means of hawala and hundi. 26 million Dollar money laundering through TTs were traced to Sharif's family whose wealth and assets increased by 85 per cent during this period multiplying four companies into about dozens.

About Zardari's family, he said through fake accounts 100 billion rupees money laundering was done through fake accounts including a 'falooda' seller. A woman with 500,000 dollar was arrested at the airport, who used to frequently travel outside the country.

The Prime Minister vowed that he would carry forward the process of accountability without being subdued to any pressure or blackmailing from his political adversaries.

"I even do not care if I lose my life, but I will not spare the thieves and corrupt.

Let them make noise inside assemblies. Anyone who had plundered the country would not go scot free," he added.

The Prime Minister said they even used Iqama for money laundering and referred to Nawaz Sharif's Hill Mattle case in which money was laundered in the Names of security guard and driver.

He said his government had obtained information from abroad after reaching agreements with different countries on the basis of which they had traced out 10 billion Dollars accounts operated by Pakistanis abroad.

He recollected that once Malaysian prime minister Mohathir Mohamad told him that those countries suffered most whose rulers indulged in corruption.

He said during 2018, when they came into power, the current account deficit stood around 19.5 billion dollars which had put them under immense stress and informed that he had availed only eight days leave from his office during that period.

The Prime Minister said in those days, they were passing through mental stress as the country was on the verge of default and the devaluation of rupee could have plunged the whole economy into turmoil. But the country's economy had been made stable now.

Expressing his gratitude to the friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China for the timely financial support, he said on the other hand, the opposition was creating panic and accusing his government of the wrongdoings of the past which they themselves had done in the past.

The Prime Minister noted that opponents' efforts were aimed at destabilizing the country. "They had their investment and money parked abroad and they have no concern with the country's interests or with its financial situation." He referred to former finance minister Ishaq Dar who had been absconding with his children and assets outside. Nawaz's sons had declared that they were not citizens of Pakistan, so they could not be held accountable.

Khadem-e-Ala (Shehbaz Sharif) had been abroad for his treatment because he did not find any hospital inside Pakistan for his care, he added.

About the fiscal budget, he maintained that his government had tried to support the weaker segments of the society. From grade 1 to 16, 10 per cent raise had been announced in the salaries of the government employees, he added.

Considering the financial situation of the country, the prime minister said he bore his expenditures from his own resources.

He also lauded Pak army for their decision against pay raise in the salaries of its senior officers.

The government had saved 50 billion rupees by slashing expenditures whereas the cabinet members had decided to cut 10 per cent in its salaries, he added.

For the country to rise, he said, the whole nation would have to give sacrifices and hinted that he would work closely with the FBR chairman to collect taxes by removing the bottlenecks and ensuring smooth processes.

The government was ensuring the ease of doing business and providing subsidies to the industries.

He said the countrymen were the biggest charity givers but shied away from paying taxes.

He appealed to the nation to pay taxes and avail of the tax amnesty scheme, assuring that they would soon pass through this critical stage.