High-powered Commission To Expose Corrupt Elements: Shandana

Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Wednesday said high-powered commission constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan would expose the elements involved in looting and plundering the national exchequer during the last ten years.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House she said that governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had taken Rs24000 billion loan during the last ten years.

Shandana said the high-powered commission would investigate about the utilization of these loans, adding that the corrupt elements had become richest while poor people become poorer.

She said nation also wanted to know about the projects that had been completed from the loans of Rs 24000 billion.

