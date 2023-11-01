High-powered delegation of Türkiye calls on Madad Ali Sindhi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A high-powered delegation led by the Ambassador of Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Paçaci Wednesday called on the Caretaker Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi.

The minister welcomed the delegation and said that the two countries had cultural, linguistic and people to people love for each other, said a news release issued here.

Madad Ali discussed exchange of expertise and knowledge regarding vocational and technical training and said that the two countries could benefit from the experience of each other.

He also acknowledged and praised the long-standing brotherly relations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed exchange of teachers and students to further mutual cooperation especially for skilled vocational training, adding that Quaid-e-Azam (QAU) and other universities would offer research fellowship to professors of Turkish universities to conduct research on topics of mutual interest.

The ambassador said that People of Türkiye had deep affiliation with Pakistan and said that university to university cooperation and technical institution to technical tnstitution collaboration was the way forward.

He briefed the minister about the multiple on-going projects by the Government of Türkiye under Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The projects cover a wide range of socio-economic aspects.

TIKA completed 20 such projects in 2022 alone, he added.

The envoy also informed the minister about the ongoing restoration and preservation of old religious and cultural manuscripts.

Madad Ali expressed deep appreciation for this project and said that his ministry would provide every support for the project.

He highlighted the role of Sindhi Language Authority in that regard.

He said that TIKA should collaborate with provincial organizations as well to enhance its scope in this regard.

The minister was briefed about the various on-going projects such as development of an Incubation Center at QAU, establishment of Ultrasound ward and solarization of DHQ at D.I.Khan,establishment of fashion design and culture centre in GB, Upgradation of medical equipment for Thalassemia patients in various hospitals, establishment of mobile health units in rural Sindh and Balochistan in addition with numerous Primary and secondary schools that have more than 13,000 students enrolled.

The two sides agreed to revive the Pak Turk Mobility grant Program which would enhance exchange of teachers between the two countries.

In-addition with that construction of Centre of Hospitality at NSU will also take place, which has been put on hold due to Covid and earthquake in Turkiye.