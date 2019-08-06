High prices forcing people to opt for combined sacrificial animals

With the soaring prices of sacrificial animals in several cattle markets of the provincial capital, a large number of people are opting for buying combined sacrificial animals on the upcoming Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :With the soaring prices of sacrificial animals in several cattle markets of the provincial capital, a large number of people are opting for buying combined sacrificial animals on the upcoming Eidul Azha.

According to a field survey of two major markets of the city, Shahpur Kanjaran, Sagian, a majority of people may not be able to fulfil the religious obligation individually as prices of sacrificial animals have been increased by 50-80 per cent compared to the last year.

Livestock traders here at the Shahpur Kanjaran market told APP on Tuesday that high prices of sheep, goats, cows and other animals had forced people to opt for offering combined sacrifice. They explained that high prices of fodder, transportation of animals and labour costs were the main causes of increase in the rates of sacrificial animals compares with the last year.

One of the two main festivals in the Islamic Calendar, Eid-ul-Azha, brings for the Muslims a divine blessing, a rare opportunity not only to enjoy an auspicious day of joy and happiness but also receive Allah's mercy and reward through sacrifice and patience. However, some buyers including Naveed Butt, Hassan Peer and Eid Muhammad told APP that this year prices of sacrificial animals are very high.

An average price of a goat or a sheep is 40,000 to 50,000 rupees, and a cow may be purchased for 90,000 to 125,000 rupees.

Amother pereson, Sheikh Fezan, visiting the Sagian cattle market said that the rates were beyond his budget this year, and he would not be able to perform the religious obligation. "I think more than half of the people will not be able to sacrifice animals this Eid," said Imran Taj, an employee of a private organisation.

Yousaf Khan, a cattle trader from Layyah, said: "Killing of so many animals due to the recent seasonal disease and heavy costs of vaccines are basically the reasons for high rates of sacrificial animals." Another market trader, Aslam Sharif Chaudhry said high prices of fodder, vaccines and transportation charges force traders to demand high prices of animals.

"There is no price control mechanism in the market; that was why traders are demanding prices of their choice," said a buyer Mian Tariq, adding that he would pool his funds with others to buy one animal for slaughter this year.